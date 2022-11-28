Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 28, 2022 – Kisii County Commissioner, Allan Machari, has said he will ensure there is no cheating in national exams that are scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday, Machari said his officers have increased surveillance to curb incidents of exam cheating across the county.

Machari said preparations have been done to achieve an incident-free examination.

“All of us, as government, are involved in the management of this examination for a smooth examination process right from the container to the centres,” he said.

The commissioner said every centre will be manned by at least two officers.

“I wish to assure you that we have made all the requisite security arrangements and all centres are going to be covered,” he said.

County education director Pius Ongombe said it’s all systems go as learners sit for their respective exams.

Some 1,287,597 Grade 6 candidates will sit for their KPSEA exam in 38,000 centres across the country.

A further 1,244,188 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates will sit their exam in more than 40,000 centres while their Form 4 counterparts will do so in about 34,000 centres.

