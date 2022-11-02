Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – It appears the political rivalry between Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto is far from over.

This is after Raila vowed to put President Ruto and his government on their toes.

Speaking in Kakamega, the ODM leader said he will not be intimidated to keep President Ruto’s Government on the straight and narrow.

According to Raila, Ruto means nothing to him and will continue pressing him to deliver the lofty promises he made to Kenyans during campaigns even if it means going against the grain.

The former premier further stated that he will not be intimidated by anybody in Kenya Kwanza, including Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, noting that his opponents are not even his age mates.

“There is nothing I am afraid of. I will never engage our opponents because they are not my age mates,” Raila said.

Raila was responding to Gachagua statement, where he told the former PM to leave Ruto’s government alone and give the new regime ample time to fulfill the promises made to Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST