Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 03 November 2022 – Celebrated Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh is being hosted by a well-endowed Kenyan woman called Bernice as he continues with his music tour in the United States of America.

Bernice has been sharing videos goofing around with the singer in her house, sparking reactions from Netizens.

The single mother of four has set tongues wagging after sharing a video cooking chapati for the singer while rocking a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy body.

She has a juicy body that few men can resist.

Concerned fans have already warned her that she risks being Samidoh’s next baby mama.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.