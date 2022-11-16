Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – The daughter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused the United States government of rigging his father’s outright victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Citizen TV’s Newsnight Show on Tuesday, Winnie alleged that the Joe Biden-led nation meddled in Kenya’s polls to deny Raila Odinga’s win in August.

Noting that she felt devastated when the outcome of the presidential polls was announced since she was part of Raila’s presidential campaign team, Winnie likened the Western nation’s alleged interference in Kenya’s polls to a person playing a virtual reality game.

“Have you ever worn virtual reality glasses? That is what Kenya is to them. You put it on and you play. Kenya is like a PlayStation to them,” she said.

Raila Odinga is on the record accusing western countries of influencing the outcome of Kenya’s presidential election where President William Ruto was declared the winner of the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.