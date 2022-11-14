Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma Aveiro has shared some messages in support of her brother after his bombshell interview about Manchester United.

During the interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo accused Ten Hag and the United executives of trying to force him out of the club. He went on to slam Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour and then accused United of a lack of ’empathy’ following his daughters’ illness.

His sister, Aveiro has now taken to Instagram to say the ‘truth is being told’ and that she will ‘always be proud’ of Ronaldo despite criticism from fans who are accusing him of ‘ruining his legacy’ at the club.

Aveiro’s first Instagram story saw her share a quote from Ronaldo’s interview. It said: ‘I am not silent about doors that I will hardly open again out of pride, but more out of respect for myself.’

The second post, she re-shared a picture of Ronaldo and Morgan sitting together. Above the photo she wrote: ‘I will always be proud of you my dear’.

Aveiro went on to call Ronaldo the ‘Biggest pride of my life’ in her third Instagram story – which consisted of a short clip from the explosive interview.

In her fourth Instagram story, it features a line about how Ronaldo said he does not respect current Man United boss Ten Hag. Aveiro wrote: ‘The truth is being told’.

Aveiro previously hit out at Ten Hag for substituting the striker during United’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Shortly after the game, Aveiro took to Instagram. She shared a screenshot of a news story with the following title: ‘Erik Ten Hag’s justification for substituting Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Aveiro wrote the accompanying caption: ‘It’s too late’ and added three sick face emojis – hinting the Dutch manager had officially burnt all bridges.