Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Actress, Eucharia Anunobi, who is also an Apostle, says the statement ‘I love you’ has caused many people to enter into marriages that have marred their destinies.

In a video she shared online today November 26, Ms. Anunobi said being delusional has left more people saddened than sickness, and that the same delusion has left more people in pain and wrecked a lot of havoc.

Speaking further, she said

”This statement I LOVE YOU has wrecked more horrendous havoc on humanity that can’t be imagined. I LOVE YOU , has caused people to enter marriages that has marred their destinies”

She added that when next a person hears the word ”I love you”, he or she should ask the Holy Spirit to help find out if the person really means ” I love you” or ‘ I lust you.”

Watch the video below