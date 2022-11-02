Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Youthful Nigerian prophet Samuel King had prophesied that Davido’s son, David Adeleke Ifeanyi Jr. would die before the end of the year.

The man of God made the prophecy in January this year and urged Davido to pray hard.

And true to his prophecy, the singer’s son died after he drowned in a swimming pool on Monday, October 31 at their home in Banana Island, Lagos.

The sad news was revealed by Davido’s foster brother, Emeka Senator who took to his social media to post; “The revelation was taken for granted. God, we are so sorry.”

After Davido’s son’s death was confirmed, Prophet Samuel rushed to his Facebook page and shared a screenshot of the prophecy that he made concerning the untimely death in January this year

“Davido‘s Son has died, fulfilling the prophecy given on the 7th of JANUARY 2022 by the PROPHET, with a call of warning to pray for his son! More highlights will still be given towards this PROPHECY as there are hidden CLUES that needs to be shared in prayers only with the family of David Adeleke and His family,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.