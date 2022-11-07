Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – Two suspected female thieves were captured on camera stealing from a small-scale business lady.

They went to her beauty shop and pretended that they were marketing some perfumes.

In the process of trying to convince her to buy the perfume, they sprayed her, and shortly after, she felt dizzy and slept.

The cunning ladies quickly entered the shop and robbed the victim of beauty products.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.