Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A cunning Ugandan man has gone viral after he was caught in a club disguised as a lady.
He has been camping in popular clubs to prey on unsuspecting men while rocking dresses and heavy makeup.
A lot of men fell into the suspect’s trap because it was hard to tell whether he was a man posing as a lady, especially when drunk.
After he was arrested and undressed to confirm that he was a con, a video of him entertaining a ‘Mbaba’ in a popular club in Kampala surfaced online.
He was wearing a floral dress and heavy makeup and the ‘mbaba’ easily fell into the trap.
They danced the night away and even kissed.
Watch the video.
