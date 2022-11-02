Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A cunning Ugandan man has gone viral after he was caught in a club disguised as a lady.

He has been camping in popular clubs to prey on unsuspecting men while rocking dresses and heavy makeup.

A lot of men fell into the suspect’s trap because it was hard to tell whether he was a man posing as a lady, especially when drunk.

After he was arrested and undressed to confirm that he was a con, a video of him entertaining a ‘Mbaba’ in a popular club in Kampala surfaced online.

He was wearing a floral dress and heavy makeup and the ‘mbaba’ easily fell into the trap.

They danced the night away and even kissed.

Watch the video.

