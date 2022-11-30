Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, is over the moon after a Meru Court stopped her impeachment on Wednesday.

In his ruling, Meru High Court Judge T.W Cherere stopped the impeachment process citing flawed procedures in establishing the motion.

Commenting on social media after the ruling, Governor Mwangaza said that the Lord has saved her from members of the Meru county Assembly who she termed as her enemies.

“The Lord is my strong defender; he is the one who has saved me. He is my God, and I will praise him, and I will sing about his greatness,”

“Let us aim for restoration, comfort one another, agree with one another, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with us,” Governor Mwangaza wrote on her Facebook page.

68 out of 69 Meru MCAs had signed a motion proposing her impeachment following accusations of misuse of power by employing relatives in lucrative county positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.