Friday, 25 November 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has declared that his relationship with Manchester United is now a closed chapter.

The 37-year-old, who mutually agreed to terminate his contract at Old Trafford after his row with the club, made history on Thursday night, November 24, by becoming the first man to score at five World Cups, his 65th-minute penalty helping Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 at Stadium 974.

Ronaldo was named FIFA’s Player of the Match, which meant he had to attend the ensuing press conference.

He stayed in the room for 132 seconds and answered one question but, for the first time, publicly addressed his situation.

‘It is important we won,’ said Ronaldo, shaking his head when he heard United’s name mentioned. ‘It was a week that finished this chapter. It is closed and now I want to start with the good foot. We started here, we won. I want to help my team and all the rest of the squad.

He added: ‘This was a beautiful moment – my fifth World Cup. It is very important to win. We know in these competitions, the first match in crucial. But, also, the world record, the only player to score in five World Cups makes me very proud. The team made a good result in a tough game.’