Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Tesla, an American multinational automotive company which builds electric cars has issued back-to-back recalls for some of its vehicles.

A report released by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that about 29,348 of Tesla Model X cars have the potential for their front passenger airbag system to deploy incorrectly during certain “low-speed” collisions.

The risk could be solved with a software update that is free of charge for current owners of the Model X vehicle. Vehicles in production and in pre-delivery containment received the firmware update “that includes the remedy” last Tuesday.

A separate recall decision was made after the NHTSA found that 321,628 year 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles had the potential to present reduced visibility in dark conditions. This is caused by taillights that intermittently illuminate.

Because of the recalls, an online database has been created for Tesla owners to check whether or not their vehicle has been affected.

The most recent recalls come shortly after Tesla released its third quarter earnings in October.