Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 06 November 2022 – Mary Lincoln’s embarrassing photos that went viral have caused a significant rift between her and her husband Njogu Wa Njoroge.

According to a source close to the couple, the veteran vernacular presenter is planning to repossess a house and a posh car that he bought her.

She was gifted the house during one of her birthdays and then rented it.

He is so mad at her that he doesn’t want to see her face-to-face.

She has been trying to reach out to him through close friends but her efforts have not yielded fruits.

Although this is the first time their marital woes are being exposed to the public, we understand that their marriage has been rocked by endless wrangles since 2020.

Last year, Njogu is said to have parted ways with the beautiful singer after he found out that she was cheating on him.

They later reconciled after their parents intervened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST