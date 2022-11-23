Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – A 22-year-old Oklahoma teacher’s aide has been arrested for having sex with a student.

Ashley Waffle, a temporary teacher’s aide with Granite Public Schools, began her employment on Oct. 10, and started exchanging SnapChat messages with a 16-year-old on Oct. 25, just 2 weeks into the job, KSWO reported.

The outlet said that school officials alerted police to rumored liaisons between the student and Waffle that were spreading around the small town.

According to court documents, Waffle had relations with the teen twice at her apartment sometime before Nov. 9, KSWO reported.

Waffle was fired on Nov. 10, and now faces two second-degree rape charges that could land her in prison for up to 15 years.

She is currently being held at the Greer County jail, according to the outlet.

District superintendent Missy Berry told parents in a letter this week that they were cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation continues.