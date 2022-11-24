Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 24, 2022 – One of the teachers who survived the Saturday tragedy where a Taita Taveta school bus was involved in an accident is counting himself lucky.

The teacher, identified as Josephat Nzikali, recounted his experience on the fateful day that left four teachers dead.

He revealed that he was seated in the front of the bus on the way to Mombasa after attending a burial in Taita Taveta.

According to Nzikali, all was well and flowing according to the program until a hitch occurred while descending down Joska Hill.

The bus lost control and rolled several times off the escarpment at the famous blackspot.

He referred to his survival as a testimony of God’s will considering his sitting position during the unfortunate incident.

“Whatever I saw, I was in that bus seated in the front seat but here I am speaking to you with all my strength and breathing very well. I am the living testimony of the will of God,” the teacher narrated during a memorial service.

“We left the funeral at 4 pm, which is at the top of the mountain, and we started descending down the Joska Hill where our bus was involved in an accident,” he stated.

He further thanked the school’s Board of Management for the prompt response that saved the lives of many.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.