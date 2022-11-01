Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to claim the Top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US with songs from her latest album, Midnights.

Swift, 32, accomplished the record-breaking feat with 10 songs from Midnights, unseating the rapper Drake, 36, who achieved nine of the Top 10 slots for one week in 2021.

’10 out of 10 of the Hot 100???’ the 32-year-old sensation tweeted. ‘On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.’

In addition to Drake, Taylor also dethroned The Beatles for the crown of most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Swift’s song Anti-Hero leads the way at number one, giving the singer-songwriter her ninth chart-topper since she first exploded onto the pop culture landscape in 2006.

The singer also took the crown from Madonna for the top 10s among female artists.

Swift commands 40 top 10 songs, surpassing Madonna’s 38 hits and trailing only Drake, who has amassed 59.