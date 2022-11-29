Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Tanzanian Bongo music star, Rayvanny, was reportedly robbed of Ksh 3 Million by a popular Kenyan pastor.

Narrating the incident on a Facebook post, the singer said that he was in the country for a business meeting when he suddenly fell ill.

The unnamed pastor approached him and told him that he would pray for him.

They met at an undisclosed location for the prayers.

During the meeting, Rayvanny reportedly received a call from his family back in Tanzania and excused himself to pick up the phone on the balcony.

As Rayvanny was speaking on the phone on the balcony, the cunning pastor reportedly stole $30,000(Ksh 3 Million) that he placed in the sitting room and vanished.

He then blocked him.

Rayvanny claimed that the pastor recently called him and begged for forgiveness.

Check out his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.