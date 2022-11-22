Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have quietly split following a two-year on-off romance.

The supermodel, 27, and basketball player, 26, parted ways amicably last month with ‘love and respect for one another, but have decided to focus on their demanding careers, reports People.

A source said: ‘Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,”

‘They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.’

The source added the decision to split was mutual and the exes do plan to stay in touch.

Kendall and Devin recently split earlier this year in June, but quickly rekindled their relationship in August.

The pair were first linked and seen together in May 2018 but kept things casual. Two years later, the pair started seeing each other on a romantic level.

The news comes days after Kendall was seen having a great night at ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert at LA’s Kia Forum last week – eight years after the pair dated.

Kendall and Harry were first linked back in 2013 when they were spotted on a string of outings together, before splitting after just three months together.

In 2014, it was reported that the pair had ended their romance after three months together, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Kendall has been focusing on her modelIing and Harry is preparing for work on [One Direction’s] fourth album, as well as their stadium tour.

‘The reality is that with everything they both have going on, it’s impossible to sustain anything serious.’

In late 2015, the pair appeared to reignite their relationship after they were spotted together several times, including in the middle of a romantic clinch on board a yacht.

At the time a source told People: ‘Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall.

‘She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.’

Harry appeared to reference Kendall in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, in which he revealed his latest album was a ‘tip of the hat’ to his last girlfriend, thought to be the model.