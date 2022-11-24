Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Bella Hadid has deleted a post promoting Balenciaga after the luxury fashion house apologized for a photo shoot with children carrying dolls dressed in a BDSM outfit that outraged many online.

The kids were also seen holding bondage teddy bears as they posed for photos.

The adverts were meant to promote items in their gift range – including reusable coffee cups and dog harnesses.But critics slammed the campaign on social media due to the teddy bears’ strikingly bold BDSM attire.

Supermodel Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share snaps from a campaign for the Spanish high-fashion brand before quickly deleting the gallery post.

Balenciaga later blamed Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti for their controversial campaign and seemingly suggested they would take legal action against him and anyone else involved.

The statement reads: ‘We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.

‘We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.’