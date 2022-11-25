Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Timi Dakolo has spoken against forcing men to suppress their emotions.

The singer told people to stop discouraging men from crying. He added that vulnerability is not the sole preserve of women.

He tweeted:

“The next time you see a man cry,please don’t tell him to stop crying. Don’t throw in “ you are a man , you shouldn’t be seen crying”. Vulnerability is not exclusive to the women . For emotions are like energy and energy must be expressed,less it kills the host. Strong men cry.”