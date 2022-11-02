Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga following his demand for the immediate release of jailed Sirisia MP John Waluke.

Raila had demanded Waluke’s release, claiming that stealing Sh297 million from NCPB did not warrant criminal proceedings.

According to Raila, Waluke did not deserve to be jailed for 67 years or a whopping Sh1 billion fine.

He termed the sentence handed to the Sirisia MP as unfair.

“He was charged for billing and receiving money for services he did not deliver and should have been asked to refund it instead. That case should be done away with in totality,” Raila demanded.

“How can you condemn a 55-year-old to 67 years imprisonment? That is akin to jailing Raila for 50 years, is that fair? We want Waluke to be granted a bond immediately,” he stated.

However, Miguna tore Raila into pieces, saying he has no right to demand Waluke’s release.

According to Miguna, Raila should desist from issuing demands to the court and pressuring the Judiciary, because that would be hypocritical.

He stated that Raila was vocal about the adherence to the rule of law and respecting the independence of the Judiciary before the August 9 polls.

“He yelled endlessly about the rule of law during the just concluded presidential campaign,” remarked Miguna.

Miguna also supported the court’s decision to prosecute Waluke, who was found guilty of embezzling Ksh297 million in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize fraud case.

“Waluke must stay in jail where he belongs,” Miguna, who recently returned to the country from forced exile in Canada, agitated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.