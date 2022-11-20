Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Blame games have continued to rock Azimio-One Kenya Alliance over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s humiliating loss to President William Ruto during the last general election.

In a statement, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, through his Jubilee party, laid the blame squarely on Luos for Raila Odinga’s loss.

Led by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Uhuru’s party absolved itself from the blame over Raila Odinga’s loss in the last election.

According to Jubilee leadership, Nyanza voters are to blame for making Raila lose the August 2022 Presidential Election due to low voter turnout in the region.

“We are in a new reality. We must also do whatever we can to help this government succeed because its success is ultimately our success, as we are part of the Kenyan community,” Wambugu, a close ally of Uhuru, stated.

The Jubilee leadership indicated that they had successfully campaigned for Raila and repaid his debt, and therefore don’t owe him anything.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.