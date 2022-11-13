Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 13 November 2022 – Winnie Oloo, an employee of Kenya Revenue Authority, has been left with an egg on her face after her steamy photos leaked online.

She had reportedly sent the photos to a man asking for financial favours.

According to information shared online, the pretty lady uses her beauty to lure men, including senior bosses at the revenue-collecting body.

Check out the leaked photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.