Monday, November 21, 2022 – The decision by President William Ruto to lift the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and subsequently order the importation of 10 million bags of GMO maize duty-free, has landed him in trouble not only with the opposition but with his own people from Rift Valley.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined leaders from Rift Valley, led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, in opposing Ruto’s order to import duty-free GMO maize.

In a statement yesterday, Raila accused Ruto of betraying Kenyans after authorizing the importation of GMOs into Kenya.

According to Raila, the decision was made without much deliberation with various parties and public participation.

He noted that he fully backs the revolution by Rift Valley leaders who have opposed the importation of GMO maize into the country.

He also called on Kenyans to reject the introduction of GMOs in the Kenyan market, claiming that the people’s voice must be heard and respected especially on such grave matters.

“We ask Kenyans to oppose this move and to totally reject any GMO foods should they ever enter the Kenyan market,” Raila stated.

Rift Valley leaders have cautioned the Kenya Kwanza government against importing GMO maize, saying the move will hurt local farmers who are now harvesting their maize by reducing maize prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.