Monday, November 14, 2022 – As the debate concerning modern-day churches continues, a new video has emerged showing a youthful pastor caning his congregants during a church service that was broadcasted live.

He ordered them to line up in the pulpit and caned them one by one like toddlers.

The rogue man of God alleged the cane was anointed and that it had a special power to cleanse sins.

The video went viral and caused an uproar on social media, with many people condemning the pastor.

Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga has been on the frontline calling for the regulation of churches, something that has put her at loggerheads with politicians allied with President Ruto.

In the run-up to the last general election, she called for regulation of churches to tame the unchecked mushrooming of worship centers across the country.

Ida challenged the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), a fellowship of protestant churches with no control over the registration of new churches, to “regulate the establishment of churches” and disband small churches.

She said NCCK should also ensure church leaders are taken through training for quality service to the congregants.

“We want worshippers to get quality sermons, that can only be achieved if the priests, and bishops are well trained,” she said.

Ida was speaking at Church of Christ in Kisumu during the launch of a book authored by Archbishop Emeritus Habakkuk Abogno.

Watch the trending video.

