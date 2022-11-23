Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, on Tuesday hosted Turkey’s Ambassador to Kenya Mr. Subutay Yuksel.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated Wetangula for his election as Kenya’s eighth speaker and lauded Kenya for the peaceful August 9 election.

The Ambassador appreciated the Speaker’s kind gesture and promised to deepen the Kenyan-Turkish ties to enhance trade between the two countries.

“We are keen to expand our bilateral engagements with Kenya. We are happy that we are doing well so far and would wish to explore more areas of engagement”, said Ambassador Yuksel.

The two leaders discussed the close ties that the two nations have enjoyed over the past years, especially on Parliamentary diplomacy through the proactive Parliamentary Friendship Group with Turkey dating back to the 10th Parliament.

The Parliamentary Group has been active throughout the 11th and 12th Parliaments.

The Speaker said that the Caucus was born under the stewardship of the chairperson of the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee in the 10th Parliament, Adan Keynan, MP.

“Turkey and Kenya have a long great history. The 10th Parliament saw a milestone in the establishment of a Parliamentary Caucus between our two legislatures in order to enhance the parliamentary relations,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.