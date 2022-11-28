Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – Ghana beat a sprawling South Korean side 3-2 at the Education City Stadium, Qatar, on Monday in a game that increases their hopes of qualifying to the round of 16.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus gave the Black Stars a 2-0 half time lead but a brace from Cho Gue-sung brought South Korea level.

With the game level at 2-2, Kudus then came to snatch what turned out to be the winning goal in the rollercoaster Group H clash.

The Black Stars needed to avoid defeat to avoid an early elimination.

Despite pressure from South Korea, Ghana held on to record their first World Cup win since reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, setting up a tantalising final group game against Uruguay the same side that knocked them out 12 years ago in controversial fashion after Asamoah Gyan missed his infamous penalty.