Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Residents of Nairobi’s South C estate have expressed concern over rising cases of theft targeting apartments in the area.

The thieves are said to target houses whose occupants are away at work – or have stepped out to run short errands.

According to Sarah Mukami, who lives in an apartment in South C, her house was broken into and her valuables stolen.

“I had left my house for a quick errand. By the time I was coming back, 40 minutes later, thieves had raided my house and made away with my TV, two laptops, home theatre and gas cylinder. I suspect someone was watching my movements. It was very well-coordinated. It was no coincadence,” she said.

She reported the incident at the Akila Police station under OB 28/30/04/2022.

“It pains me that I lost goods worth over Sh400,000. Police are yet to make any arrests, although they took fingerprints,” said a dejected Mukami.

“I have given up on recovering the stolen items,” she said.

Another South C resident by the name Dennis Musyoka lost household goods worth Sh500,000.

His case is similar to that of Mukami.

“I had stepped out for dinner with my girlfriend. Upon returning home, I was shocked to find my door wide open. My TV, Laptop, a gas cylinder and watch are missing,” said Musyoka.

“I was only gone for two hours. It is like someone knew what time I was coming back. None of my neighbours saw anything,” he narrated.

Musyoka suspects the gang may be working in cahoots with the caretakers and watchmen.

The residents are now demanding President William Ruto and his Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, to beef up security in the estate especially during the festive season as people travel upcountry.

