Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Lilian Afegbai has said something is wrong if a man does not have a house in his name before talking about marriage

The actress said this while chatting with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Lilian said she is not rich but she is comfortable and wants a man who is comfortable enough and has the basics, like a house and a car.

When Toke asked if the house must be his own, Lilian said it should be.

Toke then pointed out to her that not many young men have their own house.

Lilian replied: “Then something is wrong. Because even me as a young girl, I don dey… That means you don’t even have… you don’t have a fu… you’re not helping… you can’t be with me.”

She continued: “Because, me I’m a young girl, I’m already paying small small. Every month I go squeeze money, pay. Before you know now I don pay finish. So you cannot come and tell me. No be say I even get pass anybody. You cannot come and tell me that you really need to have so much money to buy a house in Lagos. That’s a lie. That means you don’t even understand real estate. That means you cannot even be with me. We are not even mentally inclined, do you get? So, God has chased you for me.”

