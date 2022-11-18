Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 18 November 2022 – A man of Somali origin was kidnapped and robbed of Sh 6 million on Thursday morning, November 17 in Westlands.

A police report indicates that the victim, identified as Mohammed Hajir, had been given 50,000 US dollars by his elder brother to go to a bureau and exchange the money into Kenyan shillings.

He boarded a bodaboda from Eastleigh to a forex bureau located along Woodvale Groove in Westlands.

After exchanging the money into Kenyan shillings, he boarded the same bodaboda and upon reaching the Chiromo lane and Westlands road intersection, they were stopped by a police officer.

After the rider stopped, two other men joined the police officer and bundled Hajir into a Toyota Premio.

They then drove away, leaving the rider behind.

The report says that the registration number of the car was not taken by anyone on the scene.

Hajir was then robbed of the money and dumped at an unknown location.

He called his brother to tell him what had happened and boarded another bodaboda to Parklands Police Station, where he reported the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.