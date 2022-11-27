Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Controversial city socialite, Manzi Wa Kibera, claims she is madly in love with a 65-year-old man, who is old enough to be his father.

The well-endowed socialite reportedly met the grey-haired man after Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa rejected her advances.

She insisted that they are not clout-chasing and also revealed that the man has been a widower since his wife died in 2007.

Manzi Wa Kibera said her new ‘bae’ pampers her with love and money.

She also claimed that he is a tiger in bed.

The controversial socialite has continued to parade her lover on social media amid online criticism.

Check out the photos she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.