Sunday, 27 November 2022 – Controversial city socialite, Manzi Wa Kibera, claims she is madly in love with a 65-year-old man, who is old enough to be his father.
The well-endowed socialite reportedly met the grey-haired man after Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa rejected her advances.
She insisted that they are not clout-chasing and also revealed that the man has been a widower since his wife died in 2007.
Manzi Wa Kibera said her new ‘bae’ pampers her with love and money.
She also claimed that he is a tiger in bed.
The controversial socialite has continued to parade her lover on social media amid online criticism.
Check out the photos she posted.
