Friday, November 18, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised President William Ruto to sleep with one eye open because he has many enemies wanting to harm him.

This is after a mob looted several shops in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, as askaris engaged hawkers in running battles on Thursday.

Eldoret town was a no go zone for several hours as police were called in and used tear gas to quell the skirmishes on the streets.

It was during the chaos that groups of people stormed Eldomatt supermarket and carted away many goods, especially foodstuffs and electronics among others.

Reacting to the chaos, Ngunyi said he believes that there is more than meets the eye in the chaos that rocked the Agriculture Rich County.

Mutahi said he believes there are unhidden forces behind it and urged Ruto to be ruthless in dealing with those miscreants so as to safeguard the country.

“Dear President Ruto: The INSECURITY in the country does NOT add up. Eldoret RIOTS of yesterday SMACK of SABOTAGE. They are NOT spontaneous. Effective leaders go by only one RULE:”…only the PARANOID survive…” You must SLEEP with one EYE open. You have ENEMIES my FREN,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

