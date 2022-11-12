Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Migos rapper, Takeoff has been laid to rest in Atlanta

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley while out with his uncle Quavo.

During his celebration of life, which took place at State Farm Arena in downtown, his bandmates Quavo and Offset spoke in remembrance of Takeoff, as well as longtime Migos collaborator, Drake.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens presented Takeoff’s family with The Phoenix Award, the City of Atlanta’s highest honor, which recognizes outstanding services.

Last week, following Takeoff’s tragic death, Dickens shared a video statement on Instagram, decrying gun violence.

“I’m asking us to focus on stopping the violence, I’m asking us (to honor) the essence of a young man like TakeOff – only 28 years old, a humble, good, family dude, somebody who like I said was introspective, versatile, gives good lyrics but also thoughtful,” Dickens said. “We need to live in that peace, go forward living in that light.”

Dickens also slammed those who recorded and shared videos and photos of the crime scene following the shooting and ended the video with a benediction to Quavo, who was present during Takeoff’s final moments.

“You and your entirely family, you can count on us and the city of Atlanta,” Dickens said.