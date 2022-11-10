Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Vacancy: Site Supervisor

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Aluminum & Construction Glass

Salary: KES 50,000

Responsibilities

Assumes the site team leadership and responsibility for the project once a signed fit-out contract is in place and works closely with the fundis during fit-out.

Meet and deliver projects within the specified time, without wastage, whilst maintaining a high standard of work that will result in repeat business from our strong customer base.

Quality Control: Verifying the quality of work on site and instructing workers to remedy any defects that may occur.

Preparing and presenting site inductions, safety briefings and toolbox meetings.

Taking and recording accurate site measurements as and when required.

Maintaining health and safety compliance on site in accordance with the company’s standards

Record keeping: Report daily on-site progress and to the Project Manager, record and submit the weekly report (materials, projected work/tasks).

Identify, communicate, and coordinate site casual laborers and specialized skilled workers for specific tasks on site in consultation with the Project Manager.

Oversee use of all materials, tools and equipment on site as executed by the site clerk to the appointed sub-contractors or skilled laborers.

Control debris disposal on site and regularly inform the PM on debris disposal status.

Obtain information on materials required from skilled workers regularly and delegates the duty of compiling a material list and submitting it to the PM every Friday. Following up on the materials received the following week.

Ensure all drawings, design instructions, site rules and regulations are adhered to by the site team.

Liaison between the SC, skilled workers, helpers, and Service Contractors’ workers during the fit-out phase.

Handle emergencies appropriately according to established procedures; prepare and file accident reports. Reporting the same immediately to the OM.

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in architecture, interior design, construction project management or a related field

3 – 5 years’ experience as a Site Manager in an Aluminum & Construction glass company.

Possess business etiquette with a strong work ethic, high level of honesty/integrity, results oriented, ability to deliver under pressure

Strong attention and eye to detail

Good planning and coordination skills and excellent interpersonal skills

How to Apply

If this position is of interest to you, please send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Site Supervisor” to: Martin@jantakenya.com