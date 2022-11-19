Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has changed his tune against Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga a day after he was released from jail.

Speaking on Friday, Waluke, who was released from jail on a cash bail of Sh 10 million, accused Raila Odinga of betraying him.

Waluke said Raila Odinga betrayed him by removing his name from the National Assembly’s Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Instead, Raila Odinga’s Azimio appointed Isiolo senator and minority whip leader, Fatuma Dullo in PSC and axed Waluke who was in jail.

Waluke demanded a sit down with Raila Odinga to explain to him why he removed his name from PSC yet they had agreed that Azimio will nominate him to the powerful position.

Waluke was in June 2020 sentenced for 67 years after he was found guilty of fraud and illegal acquisition of Sh297 million through shady deals at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

