Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – A sexual assault civil suit against Trey Songz has reportedly been dismissed after legal documents proved the statute of limitations had expired on the allegations.

Back in February, a woman who identified as Jane Doe in court documents had claimed Songz, 38. forced her to have anal sex against her consent at a house party in Los Angeles on March 26, 2016.

The woman said that Songz behaved like a ‘savage rapist’ during a sexual encounter where she screamed and pleaded with him to stop what he was doing but that Songz allegedly overpowered her physically.

Another person quickly entered and exited the room, the woman told the court, and Songz continued raping her. He has vehemently denied the accusations.

At the time of the alleged assault (before January 1, 2019), the statute of limitations in California to file a civil claim for sexual assault if the victim is over 18 was two years.

The alleged victim filed her complaint six years after the alleged rape. She was suing Songz for $20million in damages.

The publication reports that Songz’s suit was thrown out on Monday October 31, after attorneys for the star successfully argued the statute of limitations had expired well before the alleged victim reported the complaint.

In April, Songz was cleared in a sexual assault investigation stemming from a Las Vegas incident that happened in November 2021.

The singer will not face criminal charges following an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

‘The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,’ the department revealed in a statement released via local 8newsnow.

‘If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.’

Law enforcement officials confirmed no arrests were made at the time, and Songz cooperated with police throughout the investigation.

His attorneys told TMZ: ‘We are pleased that Trey Songz’ has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed.’

They added: ‘We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.’

The woman had been represented by lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who are involved in two other cases, in Miami and Nevada, in which Songz is accused of sexual assault.