Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Monday, November 14, 2022 – Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which took place at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, November 13.
Swift took four awards; best artist, best video, best pop, and best long-form video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”
This is Swift’s second win for best video. She won it three years ago for her “ME!” collaboration with Brendon Urie.
Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and SEVENTEEN each won two awards. Minaj was awarded best song for “Super Freaky Girl” and best hip hop. Guetta won the best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collab with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic. SEVENTEEN won best new and best push.
Here’s a complete list of nominees and winners.
Best song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best new
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
WINNER: Seventeen
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best K-pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
Itzy
WINNER: Lisa
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best hip hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
WINNER: Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER: Chlöe
Giv?on
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best longform video
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video for good
Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest fans
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best push
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>