Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – American singer and “Power” star actor, Rotimi and his partner, Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the good news with a cute gender reveal video on Instagram.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are already parents to son, Seven, whom they welcomed in September 2021.