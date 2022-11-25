Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – After nearly a year of denying their romantic affair, Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he is dating his label signee, Zuchu.

The confirmation came in a post he shared on Instagram, in celebration of Zuchu’s birthday. Diamond attached a video that captured their romantic moments together.

He wrote;

“This week we commemorate and celebrate the reborn of the gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with @officialzuchu … Thank you for continuing making Wasafis, Swahilis, Women and the whole African continent proud… It’s a relief to see where you started from until now to be among the icons in the African continent. Always remember, every job has it’s own tests and challenges…. Strive to receive it whenever it comes and look for the right way to overcome it, because the correct interpretation of an exam is to climb a bridge after failing. May God bless you and protect you in life and your journey of contributing to show the world that Africans are blessed with such talent. Remember Lion Loves you always”

Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote also celebrated Zuchu’s birthday by calling her her “in-law”.

She wrote;

I wish you a long life full of blessings. My in-law Zuhura Othman Suod)