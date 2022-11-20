Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Mavin star, Crayon has revealed that he was once addicted to porn.
The singer made the confession in a tweet he shared. According to Crayon, his favourite porn star at the time was Victoria Cakes.
He however added that he has changed. The singer tweeted;
Back in the days when I used to be a porn addict , na Victoria cakes be my favorite pornstar! Thank God say I don repent. I no dey do world things again
Who never f**k up hands in the air ?
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>