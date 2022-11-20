Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – The move by ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men to cut ties with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has triggered a series of events.

This is after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna revealed the contents of the pre-election deal between his Party Leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee Leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

While responding to Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who have since dumped Raila for President William Ruto, Sifuna noted that Uhuru’s party (Jubilee) underwhelmingly performed in the last election.

According to the deal, which had been closely guarded, Jubilee promised to deliver 40 percent or 2.4 million votes for Raila in Mt Kenya.

In turn, Uhuru and his allies were to be given the Deputy President slot, as witnessed through the fronting of Narc party leader Martha Karua.

It was also to provide the Nairobi governor, a slot given to technocrat Polycarp Igathe. ODM’s candidate Timothy Wanyonyi was forced to step down from the Nairobi gubernatorial race to focus on defending his Westlands parliamentary seat.

In his capacity as the Azimio La Umoja Council chairman, Uhuru was also to be given 50 percent of the government.

“Jubilee overpromised and underdelivered whilst also extracting serious concessions,” Sifuna dismissed the threats.

According to Sifuna, Jubilee could not deliver the percentage they had promised during the pre-election pact.

He thus claimed that Uhuru’s party did not have the moral authority to complain against ODM, which performed considerably well in the 2022 General Election.

Sifuna further termed the move as laughable since the Jubilee party’s move was inconsequential in the future election.

“Baba (Raila) got 490,000 more votes in Mt Kenya than in 2017. But the promise was 40 percent or 2.4 million votes from the mountain,” he reminded the Jubilee leaders.

“It’s actually laughable to say they paid the debt when it’s public knowledge that Jubilee over-promised and under-delivered in terms of numbers in Mount Kenya,” he added.

Raila, who got about 800,000 voters in the Mount Kenya region, is yet to respond to the growing rift within the Azimio coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.