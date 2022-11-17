Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 17, 2022 – One of President William Ruto’s close lieutenants has urged police officers to kill criminals who have been terrorising city residents in the last two months.

Appearing in an interview on Citizen TV on Thursday, Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, insisted that law enforcement officers should be allowed to kill criminals once they capture them.

Khalwale maintained that the criminals were ‘terrorists’ and police should not ‘waste’ time arresting them.

“They should not waste time arresting them, they should shoot them because they are terrorists and anybody watching this video would ask how can a doctor say they be shot on sight?.

“It is because they are terrorists, they are terrorising people, they have come for that they should get that which they are asking for, “Khalwale said.

The outspoken senator also urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to enhance and enforce strict orders against the gangs terrorising city residents.

“I want to urge professor Kindiki to give simple and clear instructions to General Service Unit (GSU) officers and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) people, we want this thing to be ended in the next few days,” the senator said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.