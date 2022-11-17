Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – A video of a daylight robbery attack that happened in Rongai has emerged on social media as insecurity escalates in different parts of the country.

In an amateur video recorded by an eyewitness and shared on Twitter, a middle-aged man is seen being surrounded by 5 thugs aged between 20-25 years.

The thugs wrestled him to the ground and robbed him of his items before fleeing.

The victim cried for help but no one came to his rescue.

The incident comes barely two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki put on notice criminal gangs terrorizing Nairobi City residents.

Kindiki confirmed that there is a small group of criminals, armed with knives and other light weapons, who are terrorizing Nairobi residents as well as a few other urban centres.

“Those boys who have dared the government, we have also heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” Kindiki said.

He said the Government will crash them mercilessly.

Watch the robbery incident captured in Rongai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.