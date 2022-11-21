Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 November 2022 – There was drama over the weekend after two pretty ladies believed to be sisters ran mad after being bewitched.

According to a TikToker who shared the video, the middle-aged ladies stole money from an unknown person, who sought the services of a witch doctor.

The beautiful sisters were seen in the shocking video rolling in the mud while confessing all their sins.

They admitted to having stolen the money as members of the public watched in shock.

Concerned onlookers told them to hold a Bible to try and cast out the spell but all was in vain.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.