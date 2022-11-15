Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Teachers have made a big U-turn on the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and now support it fully despite calling for its suspension earlier on.

Through their union, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), teachers now want CBC to be fully implemented as it is, without any changes.

Speaking at the burial of a former KNUT official yesterday, KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu urged the government to instead invest heavily in the CBC, saying that it is one of the best syllabi Kenya ought to adopt.

This is a change of tune from the unionist considering that KNUT has been one of the vocal critics of the CBC since its inception six years ago.

As late as November 4, a KNUT official from the Homa Bay branch called for the suspension of the curriculum to allow for public participation on its implementation.

“The CBC curriculum should not be scrapped but be suspended to enable the process that has begun of public participation to continue to its conclusive level,” Patrick Were, a KNUT representative from Homa Bay branch indicated.

According to Were, suspending CBC would enable the determination of whether the curriculum should continue or be scrapped altogether.

However, the Union’s Secretary General indicated that the new curriculum was at first rejected by the union because it was implemented at the wrong time.

“At inception the KNUT rejected the CBC because we wanted everything to be put in place to help in its implementation and adoption,” Oyuu told mourners at the funeral.

However, Oyuu argued that President William Ruto-led government is in a better position to implement the curriculum if more funds are made available to facilitate its full implementation.

“What we are asking the government is that it fully funds the CBC and removes the burden from parents,” Oyuu indicated.

Oyuu revealed that all KNUT leaders are opposed to the scrapping of the CBC and had effectively submitted these views to the Prof Munavu-led taskforce.

