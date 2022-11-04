Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has jealously defended embattled former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti, saying he is being targeted unfairly by President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Government.

Addressing the press yesterday, Raila accused Ruto of pursuing a personal vendetta against the former DCI boss.

The ODM leader regretted that President Ruto’s regime had resorted to being “vindictive” against the state officers of the former regime “in the pretext of pursuing extrajudicial persecutions.”

“Ruto appears to believe that the coming of his regime is a perfect mandate for him to punish the officers he long had a grudge against. We are here to say no,” Odinga said.

At the same time, Raila dismissed Ruto’s disbandment of the DCI killer squad and subsequent probe of the alleged extrajudicial killings by the disbanded unit, saying the probe has been turned into a politically-motivated witch-hunt.

“We are concerned about the so-called probe into the extra-judicial executions which is turning into a witch-hunt against former DCI boss, Mr George Kinoti and some few police officers. We believe in the sanctity of life, the rule of law, in the due process… we believe that all, not some, cases or suspected cases of extra-judicial executions need to be investigated and those responsible punished,” said Odinga.

“We are opposed to the current trend directed by our vindictive regime and the president that seems to be pursuing a personal vendetta against specific current and past state officers in the pretext of pursuing extra-judicial executions,” he added.

Odinga said Ruto is settling a long-running disagreement against the former DCI boss who resigned immediately after Ruto took over from former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kinoti is being accused of turning DCI into a criminal enterprise that was involved in extrajudicial killings in the country.

He has also been accused of having been used by former President William Ruto to target Ruto’s allies, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

