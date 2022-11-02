Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has continued to expose the rot in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government that was sent home by President William Ruto in August.

Miguna returned to the country last month after he was sent in exile by Uhuru for participating in the mock swearing-in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as ‘People President’.

Miguna stayed in Canada for five years and he returned to the country on October 20th, 2022.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Miguna said yesterday he received a message from Airtel informing him that the money that was in his line/account was sent to the Asset Recovery Agency(ARA).

“Airtel has informed me that it sent the money that was in my line/account to Asset Recovery. But @AIRTEL_KE never sent me or my family a written notice. This is incredible. Airtel, like other State, captured institutions, considered me dead in order to please despot Uhuru Kenyatta,” Miguna wrote on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST