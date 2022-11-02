Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – The confession by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji that former Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti forged evidence against President William Ruto’s allies, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and forced him to charge them in the court of law, has left a lot to be desired.

Whereas some people backed Haji for finally telling the truth about Kinoti and his former regime, others read mischief in Haji’s confession.

According to a renowned political analyst and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser, Mutahi Ngunyi, Haji’s confession is a clear sign that the guy is under pressure.

He noted that from the look of things, Ruto may be forcing the DPP to throw Kinoti under the bus to achieve his mission of destroying the former DCI Boss.

“DPP Haji has many CONTRADICTIONS. If DCI forged documents, how did Haji VERIFY this? Through an AFFIDAVIT sworn by a DCI officer? What if the affidavit is a FORGERY itself? If Haji was MANIPULATED by Uhuru, is he being manipulated NOW? There is a DEFICIT of public CONFIDENCE here,” Ngunyi tweeted.

Kinoti is yet to respond to the ongoing developments against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.