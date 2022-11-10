Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – During his campaigns in the run-up to the August 9th General Election, President William Ruto had vowed to dismantle the Deep State, which he alleged had literally captured the State.

Ruto, together with Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, had vowed to form a commission within 30 days of their taking over power to probe State capture, which they alleged was the reason the prices of basic commodities are beyond reach.

But since taking over, Ruto and Gachagua have gone quiet on the State capture.

However, Ruto’s allied politician has set tongues wagging after he revealed that the president is unable to fight State capture because the Deep State from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime is fighting back.

According to the UDA politician, the powerful individuals in the former government, under Uhuru, are hard to deal with. Their tentacles are so deep that if you try to fight them, you end up hurting yourself further and innocent Kenyans at large.

He noted that Ruto is facing a hard time fighting the Deep State and dealing with the State capture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST