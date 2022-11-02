Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – President William Ruto has today unveiled a list of 51 principal Secretaries who will assist his government in implementing the promises they made to Kenyans before the August 9th presidential election.

The list is full of Ruto’s trusted allies and a few technocrats.

Commenting about the list, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, said Ruto appointed one of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents as PS in his government.

Alai, who is also a renowned blogger, said Veronica Mueni Nduva who was named PS in charge of Gender and Affirmative Action is a CIA mole who reports to her seniors at the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

“This woman called Veronica Mueni Nduva has been a key CIA operative in Kenya working from the US embassy. Now we see govt reward agents of the US for the govt delivered by the US embassy. Interesting!” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

